Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.