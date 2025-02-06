CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

