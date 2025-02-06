CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 575.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

CarMax stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

