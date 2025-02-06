CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 498 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,549. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

