CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,085 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.