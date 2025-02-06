DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DT Midstream by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $103.25 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

