CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 200.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in Dollar General by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.