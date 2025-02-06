CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $129,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451,139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 750.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 320,634 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 953,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 154,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.