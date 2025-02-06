CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,245 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

