1,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,790. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $167,279.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048.36. The trade was a 82.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,090,552 shares of company stock valued at $41,475,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.98.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

