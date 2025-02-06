Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $249.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

