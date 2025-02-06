CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vima LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIO stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.