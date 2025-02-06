CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 667,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 513,261 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 699,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 519,105 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 757.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 168,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

