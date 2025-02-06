UBS Group Cuts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $390.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.00 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.73 and its 200-day moving average is $323.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

