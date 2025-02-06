CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

