CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 931 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1,825.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

