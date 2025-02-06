CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 302 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $147.22 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

