CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,244 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amentum were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $81,608,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,399,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of AMTM opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

