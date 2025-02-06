Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $9.06. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 975,992 shares trading hands.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,999,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 829,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 687,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

