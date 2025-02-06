CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.