CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,750 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 892.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Sony Group stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

