CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $94,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

