CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $62,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:EL opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

