CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $97,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CG stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

