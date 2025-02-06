CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $65,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 672,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after buying an additional 424,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 433.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 337,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

