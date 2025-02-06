CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 126,025.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 100,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

