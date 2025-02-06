Traders Buy High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

