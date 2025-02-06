CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 301.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.