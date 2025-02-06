CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $47,533,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

