CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $47,533,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000.
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of SOBO stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
