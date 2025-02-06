CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Qorvo by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 294.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

