CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $47,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

