CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $52,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 356.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

Aptiv Profile



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

