Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $58.29 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

