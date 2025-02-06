Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after buying an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $238.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

