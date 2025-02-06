CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $88,000 Stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKB. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 43,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

