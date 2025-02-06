CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 670 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 314.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.06 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

