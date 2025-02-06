CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

