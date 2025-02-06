Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.08. 58 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 678,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343,231 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 939,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 653,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 290,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

