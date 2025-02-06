U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
