U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $65.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

