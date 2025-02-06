U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
RSPS opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
