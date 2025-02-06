U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

RSPS opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.