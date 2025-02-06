Blue Trust Inc. Has $132,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.67.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $325.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.14 and its 200-day moving average is $359.71. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total transaction of $64,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,143.82. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $548,204.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,945.40. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,103 shares of company stock worth $3,841,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

