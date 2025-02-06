Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,397.80 ($67.48) and last traded at GBX 5,306.99 ($66.35). Approximately 2,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,150 ($64.38).

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,777.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,753.05. The company has a market capitalization of £24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,517.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

