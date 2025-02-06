Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPMGet Free Report) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,397.80 ($67.48) and last traded at GBX 5,306.99 ($66.35). Approximately 2,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,150 ($64.38).

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,777.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,753.05. The company has a market capitalization of £24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,517.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.