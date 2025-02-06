U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,208 shares of company stock worth $54,081,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

