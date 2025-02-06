U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PSEP opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

