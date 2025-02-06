Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 5,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Universal Music Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Music Group has an average rating of “Hold”.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
