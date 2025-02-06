U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PPA stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $92.07 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

