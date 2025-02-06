KBC Group NV Purchases 2,293 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Harley-Davidson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

