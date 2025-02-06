GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51. 4,574,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,440,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of -245.92 and a beta of -4.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,166.67%.
The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.
