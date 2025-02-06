Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Shares Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 110,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 88,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

SLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Super League Enterprise from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Super League Enterprise worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

